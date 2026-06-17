/Is Samajwadi Party heading for split? Fresh claims fuel debate in UP

While political circles are closely watching the potential split crisis in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT), buzz over a possible split in another opposition party surfaced after Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar made a sensational claim on Wednesday. Rajbhar, a staunch critic of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stirred a political row by claiming that while attention remains focused on Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh could witness a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
"Only when someone is ready to be bought, people will buy them. Don't keep your attention only on Maharashtra; it is UP's number now," Rajbhar said.
Rajbhar's remarks come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Rajbhar alleged that individuals join political parties based on personal interests while making a pointed remark about alleged outreach involving Samajwadi Party leaders, ANI reported.
"Only when someone is ready to be bought, will people buy them. Don't keep your attention only on Maharashtra; it is UP's number now," Rajbhar said.
Referring to a purported letter allegedly written by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajbhar said it raised serious political questions and demanded clarification.
"Didn't you see that Ram Gopal ji has given a letter to Amit Shah ji and told him that these are the names, call them and take them with you, but keep us safe. Ram Gopal ji should tell what he wrote in his letter," he said.
He further linked the issue to past corruption allegations involving SP leaders.
"CBI has named Akhilesh ji in a mining-related case. Did anyone go to jail in the Gomti Riverfront case?" Rajbhar added.
Earlier, in a post on X, Rajbhar claimed that a major split was going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. He alleged that Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that many SP leaders were ready to join the BJP.
"A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious. Forget Maharashtra and Bengal-- the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP," he posted.
Meanwhile, Rajbhar's remarks about a possible split in the Samajwadi Party do not seem to have bothered SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The claims of an imminent split in the Samajwadi Party made by UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar did not appear to affect Akhilesh Yadav, with the SP chief questioning the motive behind Rajbhar's statement.
On Rajbhar's remark, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana (How long will this drama of political favors and publicity continue?)"
Sharing a similar sentiment, SP MP Rajeev Rai also dismissed Rajbhar's claims, accusing him of making baseless statements and seeking attention through political controversy.
"I had said in the Lok Sabha elections of Ghosi that there is a disease of 'bakbak-itis' (talkativeness/chatterbox). Now if there is no cure for it, then are we responsible for that? Why do you take all three of them (father and sons) so seriously? This disease also spreads pollution. Don't ask," Rai said.
Meanwhile, amid reports of potential splits in TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party was trying to weaken regional parties for political gain.
#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The ruling party in the country wants to break all regional parties and bring them to their side because they have to pass 2 to 3 bills in the House, we know this..." pic.twitter.com/1M150aiX3C— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026
"The ruling party in the country wants to break all regional parties and bring them to their side because they have to pass 2 to 3 bills in the House, we know this," he said.
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