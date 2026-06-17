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Is Samajwadi Party heading for split? Fresh claims fuel debate in UP

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the Samajwadi Party is heading towards a major split ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He alleged that SP leaders are under pressure due to corruption cases and suggested that several members are ready to join the BJP. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Is Samajwadi Party heading for split? Fresh claims fuel debate in UP
Image Credit: ANI. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Red cap)

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