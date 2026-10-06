Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘bad heath’ saved Delhi Police barricades? SP chief’s hilarious excuse at protest against Gyanesh Kumar

Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘bad heath’ saved Delhi Police barricades? SP chief’s hilarious excuse at protest against Gyanesh Kumar

INDIA bloc had set out from Parliament’s Makar Dwar for Nirvachan Sadan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and action over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘bad heath’ saved Delhi Police barricades? SP chief’s hilarious excuse at protest against Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: (Photo: IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘bad heath’ saved Delhi Police barricades? SP chief’s hilarious excuse at protest against Gyanesh Kumar
2
3
4
5