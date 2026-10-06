/Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘bad heath’ saved Delhi Police barricades? SP chief’s hilarious excuse at protest against Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday (October 6) as Opposition MPs sat on Parliament Street after police stopped their march towards the poll panel’s headquarters in New Delhi.
The lawmakers belonging to the INDIA bloc (a coalition o Opposition parties) had set out from Parliament’s Makar Dwar for Nirvachan Sadan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and action over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The procession was stopped on the road leading towards the EC office, after which several Opposition leaders sat down and began a dharna (sit-in).
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav were among the leaders who joined the protest. Heavy security and barricades had been deployed along the route before the MPs began moving from Parliament.
Speaking during the protest, Akhilesh said people still have faith in the democratic system and expect the EC to act fairly.
He alleged that the poll panel was not working in an impartial manner. He referred to the case of Nandlal Nishad from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that his signature was forged to cast a vote and get Form 7 filled.
He also accused the commission of mishandling the electoral process in West Bengal. “These people have looted the entire election in Bengal,” he said.
“It seems that the Election Commission and the BJP office are working as one,” he added.
The SP chief also referred to the PDA, which stands for Backward Classes, Dalits and minorities, and said these groups would come together to protect the Constitution.
The police barricades became a point of direct confrontation during the protest. When asked whether the Opposition leaders would try to move ahead, Akhilesh said, “Health is not supporting me, otherwise we would have broken the barricades and moved ahead.”
He also said that Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were not afraid of struggle or hard work. “SP people are never afraid of struggle and sweat. BJP people get scared, that is why barricades have been put up,” he said.
The protest is being staged a day after the Supreme Court made clear that it had not approved the changes being discussed in connection with Form 6 during the SIR process. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the court would examine the records to establish how the changes were made.
The EC has said that the original statutory Form 6 was not changed. It has described the additional declaration page used during SIR as a separate requirement rather than a change to the original form.
The Supreme Court is also hearing allegations about the functioning of the EC and decisions taken during the SIR exercise. The court has issued notices to the Centre, the commission and other respondents. It has not ordered any immediate suspension or removal of Gyanesh Kumar.
The protest also turned to Uttar Pradesh politics. Akhilesh said the SP would now concentrate on correcting voters’ names and details in electoral rolls.
He accused the BJP of being worried ahead of elections and alleged that another revision of electoral rolls was being planned in the state before the polls.
“Our eyes are not on three seats, they are now on 403,” h said, referring to the total number of assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
He was replying to questions on the upcoming Rajya Sabha election and the SP’s decision not to field a third candidate. Responding to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s statements, he said the BJP would have been relieved by the decision.
He said the PDA’s political fight would be strengthened and added that the alliance’s objective was to remove the BJP from power in the state.
On seat-sharing with the Congress, he said, “All seats have been divided.” He said alliance partners believe that the BJP should be thrown out of power in Uttar Pradesh.
When asked about reports of differences with the Congress, Akhilesh dodged the question. He said the SP would strengthen the PDA’s political campaign.
The INDIA bloc’s protest is part of a longer programme against the EC and the SIR exercise. The Opposition has planned further block-level programmes, booth meetings and a large rally in Delhi in the weeks ahead, with the issue also expected to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament.
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