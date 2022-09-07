NewsIndia
'Akhilesh Yadav should WORRY about his own party': BJP on SP chief offering UP CM's post to Keshav Prasad Maurya

In a scathing attack on the SP chief, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday said that Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his own party as most of his MLAs are in touch with the ruling party.

Lucknow: The BJP has slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for reportedly offering the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s post to saffron leader and state’s deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya if he breaks his party and agrees to switch sides.

At a television programme on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav had advised Maurya to take a cue from the political developments in Bihar and offered him to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 100 MLAs, saying he will be made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "Keshavji is a proven worker of the organisation and dedicated to the BJP's ideology. He will always be with us. He is not a selfish person. He will control Akhilesh Yadav, he (Yadav) won't be able to control him."

 

 

Continuing with his tirade, the newly-appointed state BJP chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party and also his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us."

 

 

Maurya has been retained as the deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0. Yadav, who gave up his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming an MLA, is serving as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly.

