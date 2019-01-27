Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath over his 'can resolve Ram temple issue within 24 hours' remark

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that the issue of Ram temple can be resolved within 24 hours.

Taking a jibe at CM Adityanath, Akhilesh said that he should first help the farmers by saving their crops from the bulls. He said people will give him 90 days instead of 24 hours but he should make an effort to save the farmers from the bulls.

"I would like to tell CM that people have given him 90 days, do something to save the crops from the bulls. Farmers need to be saved first," said Akhilesh.

"We have just celebrated January 26, if a CM says such things on 26 January you can imagine what kind of CM he must be," Akhilesh took a jibe at Yogi.

CM Adityanath on Saturday said people's "patience" on the issue of Ram temple is "fast running out" and if the Supreme Court is unable to give an early verdict on the dispute, it should "hand it over to us" and it will be resolved within 24 hours.

"I will still appeal to the court to dispose of the dispute soon. On September 30, 2010, the Allahabad High Court division bench gave its verdict, not on the issue of division of land but upheld the view that the Babri structure was built by demolishing a Hindu temple or memorial. The Archaeological Survey of India, on the High Court`s orders, carried out excavations and in its report admitted that the Babri structure was built by demolishing a Hindu temple or a memorial," he said.

"By adding the title dispute unnecessarily, the Ayodhya dispute is being prolonged. We appeal to the Supreme Court to give us justice at the earliest, to the satisfaction of millions of people, so that it can become a symbol of people`s faith. But if there is an unnecessary delay, institutions may lose people`s trust," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "the unnecessary delay ... is causing a crisis so far as people`s patience and trust are concerned."

"I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won`t take 25 hours," he said.

Asked why the Centre had not brought an ordinance, Adityanath said the matter was sub judice. "Parliament cannot discuss matters that are sub judice. We are leaving it to the court. Had the court given justice based on the 1994 affidavit filed by the then central government, a good message could have gone to the country. It would have been a nice example. But this unnecessary delay is causing a situation where people`s patience is fast running out."

He said the question was not of gain or loss in elections but the faith of countrymen.