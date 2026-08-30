/'Spine-chilling': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt after six-Year-old raped and murdered in Greater Noida

He further alleged that corruption had affected the functioning of the police and accused some officers of colluding with criminals.



"The BJP has expanded the scope of its corruption to such an extent that it has forced the police to become complicit too, and taking advantage of this, some corrupt police officers are colluding with criminals to shelter their sins. Utterly condemnable! Justice must be done!!!" Yadav added.



A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered in Greater Noida's Haldoni village after she went missing from home on August 28. Police recovered her body stuffed in a sack and arrested a suspect after tracing CCTV footage and other leads. The accused, identified as Balraj, was later killed in a police encounter, officials said.



The incident came to light after the girl's family filed a complaint on Friday, August 28, reporting that she had gone missing from home without informing anyone. Police registered an FIR and launched a search operation.