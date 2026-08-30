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  • /'Spine-chilling': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt after six-Year-old raped and murdered in Greater Noida

'Spine-chilling': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt after six-Year-old raped and murdered in Greater Noida

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious questions about law and order in Uttar Pradesh after a six year old girl was killed in Greater Noida.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
'Spine-chilling': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt after six-Year-old raped and murdered in Greater Noida
Image Credit: ANI. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

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