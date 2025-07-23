Akhilesh Yadav's Mosque Visit Sparks BJP Outrage Over Political Meeting And Dimple Yadav's Attire
Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav’s mosque visit near Parliament sparked controversy, with BJP’s Jamal Siddiqui accusing them of politicising a religious space and announcing protests against the Samajwadi Party.
A political controversy has erupted following Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, SP MP Dimple Yadav's recent visit to a mosque near Parliament. BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui claimed the meeting reflected Akhilesh Yadav’s attitude of believing that all Islamic religious places are under his control.
Surface photographs of the mosque visit show SP leaders, including Dimple Yadav, seated with several others.
"I condemn the way Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has conducted a meeting in the pious mosque in front of the Parliament. This shows Akhilesh Yadav thinks all Islamic religious places are in his pocket... BJP and Minority Morcha will protest against them," Siddiqui said, ANI reported.
Siddiqui also slammed Mohibbullah Nadvi, the mosque’s Imam, for permitting the meeting, saying it was inappropriate given his role as a representative of the Muslim community.
