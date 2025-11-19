Delhi Blast: Al Falah Chairman Jawad Siddiqui Remanded To ED Custody For 13 Days In PMLA Probe

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman of the Al Falah Group, has been remanded to ED custody for 13 days, until December 1. His arrest under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, came after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out a detailed investigation and analysed evidence collected during search operations at locations linked to the Al Falah Group. The action is part of an ongoing ECIR-based probe under PMLA.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Delhi car blast case has climbed to 15 after two more victims succumbed to their injuries. Earlier, ANI reported—citing sources—that investigators tracking the terror module allegedly connected to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, identified as the driver of the explosive-laden car that erupted in flames, have uncovered signs of an organised internal setup, encrypted communication channels, and coordinated weapon movement.

The ED confirmed on Tuesday that it had arrested Siddiqui, the founder of Al Falah University and Chairman of the Al Falah Group, in a money-laundering case linked to terror financing. His arrest followed a close examination of documents and materials seized during the recent searches at the group’s premises, conducted as part of the continuing investigation into the Al Falah Group under PMLA.

According to the ED, the probe began on the basis of two FIRs filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which allege that Al Falah University, Faridabad, made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation to deceive students, parents and other stakeholders for wrongful gain. The FIRs also state that the university falsely projected itself as having UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, with the intention of cheating aspirants, parents, and the general public, causing wrongful loss to them.