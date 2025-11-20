Al-Falah University Under Scanner After Terror Links Surface; Ahmedabad Blast Accused Among Alumni

Al-Falah University in Haryana has come under renewed scrutiny from intelligence agencies after it emerged that several of its former students have been linked to terror cases. The latest alarm was raised following the arrest of Dr Umar Nabi, who has been accused in the November 10 Delhi blast that claimed 15 lives and left many injured.

Investigators say Nabi is not the first alumnus of the university to be named in such cases. One of the earlier examples is Mirza Shadab Beg, an alleged Indian Mujahideen operative who completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation at Al-Falah Engineering College in Faridabad in 2007.

Beg's Trail Of Terror

Just one year after completing his degree, Mirza Shadab Beg became involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. His engineering background made him particularly valuable to terror networks; authorities believe his expertise in instrumentation engineering gave him advanced bomb-making capabilities.

Intelligence sources indicate Beg played a crucial role in the 2008 Jaipur bombings as well. Before those attacks, he traveled to Udupi to procure explosives and later provided Riaz and Yasin Bhatkal with large quantities of detonators and ball bearings used in assembling improvised explosive devices.

About two weeks before the Ahmedabad attacks, Beg allegedly conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the city, coordinating three separate teams responsible for planning, logistics, IED assembly, and bomb fitting.

His name had previously surfaced in the 2007 Gorakhpur serial blasts, which injured six people. When his Indian Mujahideen connections came to light, Gorakhpur Police seized his property.

Still At Large

Beg has been absconding since the Indian Mujahideen network was exposed in 2008. Authorities offered a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to his capture, but despite numerous crackdowns, he remains untraceable. Intelligence sources last placed him in Afghanistan in 2019.

University Background

Al-Falah University, located in Dhauj, Faridabad, was originally founded as the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology. It received university status in 2014 under the Haryana Private Universities Amendment Act.

The November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, carried out by suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident associated with Al-Falah, has triggered fresh investigations into the institution.

The National Investigation Agency continues exploring multiple angles to uncover the full conspiracy behind the bombing. Several NIA teams are pursuing leads and conducting searches across states to identify everyone involved in the terror attack.

(With ANI Inputs)