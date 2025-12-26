Al-Qaeda's New India Playbook: White-Collar Recruits, Digital Radicalisation
As per a CNN-News18 report, the Islamist terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda is now prioritising ideological influence over operational attacks, leveraging India’s widespread smartphone penetration, large youth population, and open online discourse as part of a long-term radicalisation strategy.
