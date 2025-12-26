Advertisement
NewsIndiaAl-Qaedas New India Playbook: White-Collar Recruits, Digital Radicalisation
AL-QAEDA

Al-Qaeda's New India Playbook: White-Collar Recruits, Digital Radicalisation

As per a CNN-News18 report, the Islamist terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda is now prioritising ideological influence over operational attacks, leveraging India’s widespread smartphone penetration, large youth population, and open online discourse as part of a long-term radicalisation strategy.

Dec 26, 2025
Al-Qaeda's New India Playbook: White-Collar Recruits, Digital Radicalisation AI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Al-Qaeda India network is abandoning immediate violence for slow-burn digital radicalisation, CNN-News18 reported. The terror group is now prioritising ideological influence over operational attacks, leveraging India's massive smartphone penetration, young population, and open online discourse as part of a long-term radicalisation strategy that keeps recruits below traditional surveillance thresholds.

