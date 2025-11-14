Advertisement
India
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Alamnagar Election Result 2025: JDU's Narendra Narayan Yadav Defeats VIP's Nabin Kumar

Alamnagar Election Result 2025: Janata Dal (United) candidate Narendra Narayan Yadav has secured a victory by bagging 137934 votes.

Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Alamnagar Election Result 2025

Alamnagar Election Result 2025: From the Alamnagar assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) candidate Narendra Narayan Yadav has secured a victory by bagging 137934 votes. He defeated the nearest Vikassheel Insaan Party rival Nabin Kumar by a margin of 55776 votes. Nabin Kumar polled 82158 votes.

Alamnagar is a community development block in Bihar’s Madhepura district, located about 58 km from the district headquarters in Madhepura town. The region derives its name from Shah Alamgir, reflecting its historical roots.

