Alamnagar Election Result 2025: From the Alamnagar assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) candidate Narendra Narayan Yadav has secured a victory by bagging 137934 votes. He defeated the nearest Vikassheel Insaan Party rival Nabin Kumar by a margin of 55776 votes. Nabin Kumar polled 82158 votes.

Alamnagar is a community development block in Bihar’s Madhepura district, located about 58 km from the district headquarters in Madhepura town. The region derives its name from Shah Alamgir, reflecting its historical roots.