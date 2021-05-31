हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alapan Bandopadhyay

Alapan Bandopadhyay retires as Bengal Chief Secy, appointed as Chief Advisor to Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a media briefing announced that she has appointed Alapan Bandopadhyay as her chief advisor for the next three years.

Alapan Bandopadhyay retires as Bengal Chief Secy, appointed as Chief Advisor to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay retired from his office and simultaneously appointed Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (May 31).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a media briefing announced that she has appointed Alapan Bandopadhyay as her chief advisor for the next three years. Meanwhile, HK Dwivedi has been appointed as the chief secretary of the state. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to withdraw the Centre's order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, and asserted her government "cannot release, and is not releasing" the top bureaucrat.

In a five-page letter, Mamta Banerjee urged prime minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre's decision recalling the chief secretary after giving him a three-month extension.

Banerjee said she was shocked by the Centre's decision and termed the order as "unilateral", and pointed out that it had been done "without any prior consultation" with the state government.

"This so-called unilateral order is an unreasoned volte-face and by your own admission, against the interests of the state and its people.

"I humbly request you to withdraw, recall, reconsider your decision and rescind the latest so-called order in the larger public interest. I appeal to your conscience and good sense, on the behalf of the people of West Bengal," Banerjee said in her letter to PM Modi.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alapan BandopadhyayMamata BanerjeeHK DwivediNarendra ModiWest BengalTMCBJP
Next
Story

World Tobacco Day: WHO honours Dr Harsh Vardhan for his efforts in tobacco control

Must Watch

PT24M13S

Unlock Report: What is open in the country and what is closed?