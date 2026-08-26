/Alert in UP and Bihar after Nepal flash floods kill 16

An official statement from the Disaster Management Department noted that the situation is under watch due to the flash floods in the upper catchment of the Gandak River in Nepal and the risk of a sudden surge in water levels. Residents have been advised to stay alert without panicking, strictly follow official directives, avoid unnecessary proximity to the Gandak River or low-lying areas, disregard rumours, and rely solely on administration-issued information. In the event of rising water or other warnings, they should immediately comply with official instructions.