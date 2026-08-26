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Alert in UP and Bihar after Nepal flash floods kill 16

 Nepal flash floods have triggered heightened flood preparedness in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with authorities monitoring rising water levels in rivers including the Gandak and Kosi amid reports of deaths and hundreds missing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Alert in UP and Bihar after Nepal flash floods kill 16
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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