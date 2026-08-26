/Alert in UP and Bihar after Nepal flash floods kill 16

As flash floods strike Nepal, authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have intensified preparations to handle potential downstream impacts from the heavy water flow.
A sudden flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday claimed at least eight lives, with several others, including Indians, reported missing. The inundation also inflicted widespread damage in the affected zones, leading authorities in neighbouring Indian regions to heighten monitoring and precautionary steps.
Several major rivers flow from Nepal into Bihar, notably the Gandak River (also called the Narayani), which experienced the flash flood, along with the Kosi River. These waterways originate in the Himalayas and Tibet before reaching the Indian plains.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that a high-level committee has been formed to continuously monitor the evolving situation.
Following flash floods in Nepal that left at least eight people dead (with some reports citing 16 fatalities), authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have heightened preparations for possible downstream flooding from increased water flows. A sudden flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday caused at least eight deaths and left several others, including Indians, missing, while also inflicting extensive damage. This has prompted intensified monitoring and precautionary measures in neighbouring Indian regions.
Several major rivers originating in the Himalayas and Tibet flow from Nepal into Bihar, particularly the Gandak (also known as the Narayani), which experienced the flash flood, and the Kosi. In Uttar Pradesh, key rivers from Nepal include the Ghaghara (Karnali), Sharda (Kali), Gandak, and Rapti.
Choudhary stated that a high-level team has been set up, with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police overseeing the matter; he is holding an immediate meeting and is prepared to visit the area himself if required. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with the Bihar Chief Minister regarding the state’s readiness. Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar confirmed that the Health Department is on alert, closely monitoring developments, and holding meetings to enable rapid assistance if needed.
An official statement from the Disaster Management Department noted that the situation is under watch due to the flash floods in the upper catchment of the Gandak River in Nepal and the risk of a sudden surge in water levels. Residents have been advised to stay alert without panicking, strictly follow official directives, avoid unnecessary proximity to the Gandak River or low-lying areas, disregard rumours, and rely solely on administration-issued information. In the event of rising water or other warnings, they should immediately comply with official instructions.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts have been placed on alert. Instructions have been issued to local administrations to remain fully vigilant and complete necessary preparations in view of rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the potential for flooding.
नेपाल के रसुवा क्षेत्र में भोटेकोशी नदी में आई भीषण बाढ़ से हुई क्षति अत्यंत चिंताजनक है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 26, 2026
भगवान पशुपतिनाथ से सभी के सकुशल होने की प्रार्थना है।
इसके प्रभाव से उत्तर प्रदेश के जनपद महराजगंज और कुशीनगर में गंडक एवं नारायणी नदियों के जलस्तर में वृद्धि तथा बाढ़ की संभावना के…
According to the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 384 travellers, comprising 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals—are reported missing from the flood-hit area. Officials stated that 105 of the foreigners are Indian nationals.
An official further reported that at least 26 Nepal Police personnel remain missing in Rasuwa district, while the Armed Police Force confirmed that seven of its members are also missing.
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
Nepali media reports indicated that the floodwaters originated from the Tibetan side of the border, resulting in widespread destruction and the washing away of several villages in Nepal.
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