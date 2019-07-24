Alert RPF personnel saves life of passenger at Kolkata metro station

Timely intervention of an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel averted an accident and saved the life of a man on Tuesday at a Kolkata metro station. The hand of a man was stuck between the doors of a metro coach, more than a week after in a similar incident a man died after he was dragged on for several metres with his hand stuck in the doors of a coach.

The incident took place at 9 am on Tuesday at the Netaji Bhavan metro station when the hand of the passenger, who was inside the metro coach, got stuck. However, the RPF personnel noticed it, raised an alarm and stopped the metro, thus saving the life of the man.

On July 13, in an unfortunate incident, a man died after he was dragged on for several metres with his hand stuck in the doors of a coach.

At the Park Street station, the hand of the person got stuck between the gates of the metro after sensor failure. With his hand still inside the train, he was yanked by the train for a short distance. The moment the motorman applied the emergency brakes, he fell to his death on the metro track.

The incident occurred at around 6.40 pm. The passenger has been identified as 66-year-old Sajal Kumar Kanjilal a resident of Bosepukur Road, Kasba. He was declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.

The motorman and conducting motorman of the rake has been suspended.