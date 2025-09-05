Aligarh Shocker: Woman Jumps From Terrace After Dowry Harassment, Beaten By In-Laws While Unconscious

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh jumped from the terrace of a two-storey house after being allegedly harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. Miraculously, she survived the fall and is now admitted to the district hospital.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Archana from Daunkoli village in Gonda block, had reportedly faced years of dowry harassment.

According to The Times of India, her family had already spent ₹10 lakh on her wedding six years ago, yet her in-laws kept demanding another ₹5 lakh and a bullet bike.

The shocking incident happened on August 1 (Monday) after Archana was allegedly beaten. Neighbours captured a video showing her on the terrace, while her husband allegedly provoked her. Moments later, she jumped off.

Though she survived with injuries, the video also shows her in-laws thrashing her even as she lay unconscious on the ground. The visuals have since gone viral and sparked widespread outrage.

Although the incident took place on Monday, a 38-second video recorded by a neighbour came to light on Tuesday evening.

After the video went viral, police registered a case against five members of the woman’s in-laws’ family, including her husband.

SHO Manoj Kumar of Gaunda police station confirmed the case and said charges have been filed under the Dowry Prohibition Act, as per HT reports.

Initial investigation suggests that Archana jumped after a quarrel with her husband. Police have named five people in the FIR, including her husband.

According to doctors, Archana has suffered multiple fractures but is now recovering in the hospital.

Her brother, Ankit Kumar, who lives in Sabhapur village under Khair police station, claimed that his sister had been tortured for dowry ever since her marriage six years ago.