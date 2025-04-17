The 39-year-old woman who eloped with her daughter’s fiancé just days before his wedding has surrendered with him at Dadon police station in Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, Sapna Devi, is from Manoharpur village and told the police that her relationship with her daughter's fiancé, Rahul, 25, was not temporary but a 'lifelong' relationship.

According to PTI, Sapna reportedly told police while surrendering on Wednesday, "It is not a short-term liaison. It's a lifelong relationship."

10-Day Search For Sapna And Rahul

Their return ended a dramatic 10-day search that gripped social media and shocked the village. Sapna and Rahul had disappeared on April 6, barely 10 days ahead of Sapna's daughter's wedding to Rahul.

After Sapna went 'missing', her family approached the police and discovered that Rahul was missing as well.

Rahul has claimed that he acted out of concern for Sapna. He said, "She told me that her family was harassing her, for which she was even contemplating suicide. I just wanted to help her." Rahul also said that the duo intends to get married.

According to PTI, investigators stated that a mobile phone given to Rahul by Sapna's family before the wedding became the medium for their communication, and through it, they developed a relationship.

SP (Rural) Amrit Jain told reporters on Wednesday night that Sapna and Rahul surrendered at the Dadon police station and were shifted to Madraak police station.

Jain said, "The couple surrendered at Dadon police station and were later shifted to Madraak police station for interrogation. They have been placed at a one-stop centre and their statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Thursday."

Jain informed that the couple travelled to Bihar's Sitamarhi and crossed over to Nepal before surrendering.

(with PTI inputs)