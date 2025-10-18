'Alimony Not Meant For Financially Independent': Delhi HC Rejects Maintenance Plea To Railway Officer

The Delhi High Court has ruled that alimony cannot be awarded to a spouse who is financially self-reliant, emphasising that permanent alimony is intended as a form of social justice rather than a means for enrichment or financial equalisation between capable parties.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar stated that the law mandates the applicant seeking alimony to establish a genuine requirement for financial support.

“Judicial discretion under Section 25 [of the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA)] cannot be exercised to grant alimony where the applicant is financially self-sufficient and independent, and such discretion must be exercised properly and judiciously, based on the record, the relative financial capacities of the parties, and the absence of any material demonstrating economic vulnerability on the part of the Appellant,” the Court ruled, as reported by Bar and Bench.

This judgment upheld a family court’s decision that refused permanent alimony to the wife and granted a divorce to her husband on the grounds of cruelty.

The parties, a husband practicing as an advocate and a wife serving as a Group A officer in the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), remarried in January 2010 after previously divorcing. The couple separated within 14 months.

The husband accused his wife of mental and physical cruelty, including abusive language, insulting text messages, denial of conjugal rights, and humiliation in both professional and social spheres. The wife denied these claims and accused him of cruelty in return.

The family court dissolved the marriage, noting that the wife had demanded Rs 50 lakh as a financial settlement to consent to the divorce, a fact she admitted in her affidavit and during cross-examination, Bar and Bench reported.

The High Court found no grounds to overturn this finding.

“The inference drawn by the learned family court that the Appellant’s approach bore a clear financial dimension cannot be said to be unfounded or unreasonable; rather, it was a logical conclusion based on the evidence before it,” the Bench remarked.

It also observed that the wife had employed “degrading language” against her husband and his mother, including calling him illegitimate, behavior deemed to constitute mental cruelty.

Ultimately, the High Court rejected the claim for permanent alimony, noting the woman’s status as a senior government officer with a substantial income, rendering her financially independent.

“The short duration of cohabitation, the absence of children, the Appellant’s considerable and independent earnings, and the lack of credible evidence of financial necessity collectively negate any claim for permanent alimony. Accordingly, we find no justifiable ground to interfere with the findings of the learned Family Court, and the prayer for permanent alimony is therefore dismissed,” the Bench concluded.

Increasing Scrutiny Of High-Value Alimony Claims

This ruling arrives amidst rising scrutiny of high-value alimony claims in India.

In July, the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, dismissed a woman’s petition seeking a house in Mumbai, Rs 12 crore in maintenance, and a luxury BMW car, commenting on her qualifications and capacity to earn.

“Aap itni padi likhi hai. Aapko khudko mangna nahi chahiye aur khudko kama ke khana chahiye (You are so educated, you must not ask and earn your livelihood),” the Chief Justice remarked.