/All 14 Indian crew members on board the dhow ‘Virat 1’ successfully rescued off the coast of Oman

All 14 Indian crew members aboard the Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel Virat 1, which suffered an engine failure off the coast of Oman, have been safely rescued, the Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed on Sunday. The embassy stated that the rescued sailors are currently onboard the vessel Jabal Ali 9 and are en route to Mumbai.
In a post on X, the embassy said, "The rescue operation involving Indian-flagged MSV Virat 1 has been successfully completed. All 14 crew members have been rescued and are presently onboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai. The crew members are safe and in good health."
Earlier in the day, the embassy had reported that Virat 1 had experienced an engine malfunction at sea, prompting a rescue mission to evacuate the crew.
According to the embassy, the crew members safely abandoned the vessel and moved to a liferaft after the engine failure. The rescue operation was coordinated by Omani authorities with assistance from nearby ships in the area.
"It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operations were carried out with the support of vessels in the vicinity under the coordination of Omani authorities," the embassy noted.
Rescue operation involving Indian Flagged MSV Virat 1 has been successfully completed. All 14 crew members have been rescued and are presently onboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai . The crew members are safe and in good health.@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @VikramMisri… pic.twitter.com/AvOCvZTHUo— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026
The incident comes amid heightened concerns over maritime security in the region, following recent attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members in waters near Oman.
On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge India's strong protest against the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman, stressing that Washington's actions are "unacceptable and undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce" in a sensitive region.
"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said in a statement.
"The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," it added.
The MEA said that the US Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to US authorities and ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to stop the loss of civilian life.
This marked the second time that a US official was summoned by the MEA in recent days over the attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman.
Earlier on Wednesday, India had summoned the US Charge d'Affaires to lodge a "strong protest" over recent attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, including the commercial ship 'Settebello', where three Indian seafarers were killed.
On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said that all 20 Indian crew members on board 'MT Jalveer' were rescued with the support of Omani authorities.
On Wednesday, an attack was reported on a commercial vessel, 'Settebello', off the coast of Oman. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard the vessel, 21 were rescued while three others were killed.
(with IANS inputs)
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