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All 14 Indian crew members on board the dhow ‘Virat 1’ successfully rescued off the coast of Oman

The vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operations were carried out with the support of vessels in the vicinity under the coordination of Omani authorities. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
All 14 Indian crew members on board the dhow ‘Virat 1’ successfully rescued off the coast of Oman
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

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