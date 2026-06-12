'All 19 traitors need to resign, contest on BJP ticket': Mahua Moitra attacks rebel TMC MPs in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday launched a fresh attack on the party’s rebel lawmakers, accusing them of misreading the Constitution and stating that they have no legal grounds to seek recognition as a separate bloc in Parliament.

In a post on X, Moitra said that the 91st Constitutional Amendment of 2003 removed the provision for forming a separate bloc, and asserted that all 19 rebel MPs must resign and contest elections on a BJP ticket.

"Traitor TMC lawmakers don't know law. Constitution 91st Amendment 2003 removed the provision for split/ separate bloc. Number of MPs is irrelevant- 2/3 of original political party has to MERGE with another party. All 19 traitors need to resign & contest on BJP ticket," Moitra wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Her remarks come amid a deepening internal political crisis in the TMC, triggered by the decision of 19 rebel MPs to seek separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha. The move has sparked speculation about a possible split in the party and a potential alignment with the BJP-led NDA.

Moitra reiterated her legal position days after first raising the issue, asserting that even if the rebel group managed to secure the support of two-thirds of TMC MPs, it would still not be entitled to function as a separate parliamentary group.

"Even if traitors get 19 MPs (2/3) which they have not - only option is to merge with BJP along with 2/3 of political party. Bhupinder Yadav & @loksabhaspeaker cannot create separate political party or faction," she said in an earlier post.

Citing a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Krishnanagar MP added, "5 judge bench in Subhash Desai vs. Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra (2023), settled this."

The latest remarks from Moitra comes as signs of an organisational split within the TMC continue to emerge.

In the latest development, Trinamool Congress posters were removed from the party’s Delhi office located at 20, Rajendra Prasad Road, the residence of Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmick, one of the rebel lawmakers. The posters were later shifted to the South Avenue residence of Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque.

Also Read | How TMC’s internal rebellion will end up strengthening Modi govt in Parliament

The rebel faction, led by former TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee, has claimed the support of 19 Lok Sabha MPs and 64 MLAs. On 18 May, the group submitted a list of 19 MPs to the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking recognition and separate seating arrangements in Parliament.

The list includes Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.

The turmoil has deepened following the resignations of Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik earlier this month.

Reports of meetings between rebel TMC MPs and senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, have further intensified speculation over a possible political realignment. However, no formal merger has been announced so far.

Any such move would require compliance with the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for recognition of a split.

The developments come against the backdrop of growing tensions within the Trinamool Congress after its disappointing performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, with the party leadership and rebel lawmakers increasingly at odds over the future direction of the organisation.

Also Read | 'Greedy self-serving traitors': Rebel TMC MPs face Mahua Moitra's rage amid defection row

With ANI inputs....