All 7 on board killed after Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra: Reports
The crash occurred soon after the aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd., took off from Ranchi Airport at 7:11 p.m.
All seven people on board an air ambulance en route from Ranchi to Delhi have reportedly been killed after the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night.
Initially there were reports of one fatality, however, Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G later confirmed that all those on board died in the crash, as per reports.
This is developing story.. stay tuned for more updates.
