All Accused Identified In Paras Hospital Murder; Key Suspect Arrested: Bihar Police

New Delhi: Following the shocking daylight killing of prisoner Chandan Mishra inside Paras Hospital in Patna on Thursday, Bihar Police have identified all five assailants involved in the murder and arrested one suspect, Tausif, as raids continue to apprehend the remaining accused.

Using CCTV footage from the hospital lobby and ward, police pieced together the brazen attack where five armed men entered Ward 209, where Mishra was admitted on medical parole, and shot him dead. The footage shows the assailants, four wearing caps, pulling out pistols, loading them, and executing the attack swiftly before escaping through routes now identified by police.

“The criminals entered Paras Hospital and shot a notorious criminal undergoing treatment on parole. We have identified all the accused and made the first arrest. Raids are ongoing in Patna, Phulwarisharif, and Hajipur to arrest others,” said Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma, as per media reports.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the City SP (East), has been formed to probe the case, with support from the Bihar Special Task Force (STF). The police are also investigating possible lapses in hospital security, as no police or private guards were present near the ward during the attack.

Chandan Mishra, a criminal from Buxar with multiple murder cases against him, was admitted to Paras Hospital on parole. Police believe the attack was carried out by a rival gang connected to the “Chandan Sheru gang.”

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the security arrangements for high-risk inmates admitted to private hospitals. Family members of Mishra protested with a dharna outside the hospital following the murder.

The killing comes amid growing concerns over law and order in Bihar ahead of the upcoming elections. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the government, questioning, “Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Government-backed criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital.”

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha assured that the police would take strict action. “Such an incident is unfortunate. It will be thoroughly investigated, and the criminals will not be spared. The Chief Minister has said the criminals will be caught and punished, " the minister said.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar sought to calm fears by citing long-term crime trends, noting that the number of murders has decreased since 2004 despite recent high-profile killings.

