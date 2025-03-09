All Accused Nabbed, Have Cautioned Police Officials: Karnataka Minister On Hampi Gang Rape

Fresh details have surfaced in the gang rape incident in Karnataka’s Hampi, where two women, including a foreign national, were allegedly raped on Thursday (March 6) night, and a male tourist accompanying them was found dead.

Giving an update pertaining to the incident, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said on Sunday that all three accused have been arrested. Dubbing the incident “most unfortunate,” he said that police officials have been cautioned to deploy police wherever required, considering such incidents shouldn't happen.

‘It's a most unfortunate incident. I have spoken to officials, and three accused have been arrested; yesterday, police arrested two, and today, one more accused has been arrested. We have also cautioned police officials to deploy police wherever required, considering such incidents shouldn't happen,” Tangadagi said.

“It started from a small thing, which turned into such a hazardous incident. They might not have gone there at that time, as there are leopards too in that locality, an incident where a person lost their life. It’s a place where very few people roam. No such incidents should happen,” he added.

Three youths approached the group and asked for directions to a petrol pump. When the tourists expressed their unawareness, the youths robbed them. One of the tourists had a verbal altercation with the strangers, and in a fit of anger, the men pushed the tourists into the canal. While three of the tourists managed to escape, the fourth went missing, and her body was later found.

The strangers allegedly raped two women. The body of the US national has been recovered, Parameshwara said, adding two persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

(With agencies' inputs)