All Bangladeshis living in West Bengal are Indian citizens, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Continuing her faceoff against the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 3) said that all Bangladeshis living in the state are Indian citizens and they will not have to apply for citizenship afresh.

Addressing a public meeting, CM Banerjee said that those who came from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections to elect Prime Minister and Chief Minister were Indian citizens and they should not worry about applying for citizenship.

Banerjee also slammed the Modi government for its handling of the communal riots in Delhi which has claimed 42 lives so far, and asserted she will not allow West Bengal to turn into another Delhi.

"Those who have come from Bangladesh are citizens of India...they have got citizenship. You don't need to apply for citizenship again. You have been casting your votes in elections, electing PM and CM now they are saying that you are not citizens..don't believe them," said the TMC chief.

CM Banerjee stressed that she will not allow anyone to drive out "even a single person" from West Bengal. She added that no refugee living in the state will be deprived of citizenship.

The West Bengal chief minister also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for failing to control the Delhi violence and said, "Don't forget this is Bengal. What happened in Delhi will never be allowed to happen here. We do not want Bengal to turn into another Delhi or another Uttar Pradesh."