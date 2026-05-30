'All BJP-sponsored': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after eggs, stones thrown at him | WATCH

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was pelted with eggs and stones during a visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal on Saturday, with BJP workers allegedly raising "chor chor" slogans as security personnel rushed to shield him with a helmet amid the chaos. Banerjee had travelled to the area to meet families affected by post-poll violence when the situation turned hostile. Visuals from the scene showed him being surrounded and escorted by security personnel as tensions rapidly escalated around him.

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#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll violence victims' families



He says, "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and… https://t.co/Fjq31OqD13 pic.twitter.com/SqUMuqJsUp — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

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Speaking to the media shortly after the incident, Banerjee was unequivocal about who he held responsible. "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he said.

He said the attack had been far more serious than it might appear. "They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," he said. He added that he had narrowly avoided serious injury, "My head was somehow spared; fortunately, I was wearing a helmet. They have torn my clothes and broken my spectacles."

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll violence victims' families



He says, "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and… pic.twitter.com/sWU9BF7562 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Banerjee also raised sharp questions about the absence of police at the scene, alleging that calls to the police went unanswered despite the party having notified authorities about the visit in advance. "There is no police presence at the spot. They want to kill us. Let them do so. My dead body may be recovered from here, but I am not leaving the area," he said defiantly.

He refused to leave until adequate security was in place, citing his commitment to the family he had come to visit. "I will not abandon Sanju's elderly parents in this condition until additional forces arrive," he said.

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "...They wanted to kill me... The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this... I will definitely move to court..." https://t.co/MIZUJSZi3y pic.twitter.com/LWBApD95oC — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

The BJP is yet to respond formally to the allegations. The incident has added a fresh flashpoint to an already tense political atmosphere in West Bengal following the recent assembly election results.