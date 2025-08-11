Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944534https://zeenews.india.com/india/all-delhi-ncr-stray-dogs-to-be-moved-in-shelters-within-8-weeks-supreme-courts-big-decision-2944534.html
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

All Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs To Be Moved In Shelters Within 8 Weeks: Supreme Court's BIG Decision

The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be picked from the streets within eight weeks and kept in shelters. The court has directed municipal bodies and other agencies to work together to set up enough shelter facilities in this period. The aim is to ensure that stray dogs are safely housed and not left in public spaces, thus reducing the dog bite cases. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

All Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs To Be Moved In Shelters Within 8 Weeks: Supreme Court's BIG DecisionRepresentative Image (IANS)

The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be picked from the streets within eight weeks and kept in shelters. The court has directed municipal bodies and other agencies to work together to set up enough shelter facilities in this period. The aim is to ensure that stray dogs are safely housed and not left in public spaces, thus reducing the dog bite cases. 

Authorities have been told to assist in the given work and complete the task on time. This order is expected to bring relief to residents while ensuring the animals are in a safe and controlled environment.

Authorities, including the Delhi government, MCD, NDMC, and municipal bodies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad have been instructed to coordinate efforts to create safe shelters within the specified timeline. Shelters must be staffed adequately and equipped for sterilisation and vaccination, the SC said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK