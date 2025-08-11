The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be picked from the streets within eight weeks and kept in shelters. The court has directed municipal bodies and other agencies to work together to set up enough shelter facilities in this period. The aim is to ensure that stray dogs are safely housed and not left in public spaces, thus reducing the dog bite cases.

Authorities have been told to assist in the given work and complete the task on time. This order is expected to bring relief to residents while ensuring the animals are in a safe and controlled environment.

Authorities, including the Delhi government, MCD, NDMC, and municipal bodies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad have been instructed to coordinate efforts to create safe shelters within the specified timeline. Shelters must be staffed adequately and equipped for sterilisation and vaccination, the SC said.