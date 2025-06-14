All Eyes On June 19: Axiom’s India-Backed Rs 550-Crore Astronaut Mission Cleared For Liftoff

New Delhi: There is a renewed sense of anticipation around India’s space community. After five reschedules and an anxious wait, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the International Space Station is now tentatively set for June 19.

The update came from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which confirmed that the issues delaying the launch have been addressed through a coordinated effort involving Axiom Space, SpaceX and NASA.

This mission, India’s first foray into commercial spaceflight with Axiom, is symbolic for more than one reason. It marks the country’s growing presence in global human spaceflight and also reaffirms the trust placed in international collaboration when things do not go as planned.

Originally scheduled for May 29, the mission had to be pushed back several times due to a mix of technical glitches and weather-related complications. One delay came after a liquid oxygen leak was discovered during a pre-launch check on the Falcon 9 rocket.

Another was triggered by a pressure anomaly aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where the astronauts will be staying for 14 days. Yet through every twist, engineers and mission planners chose caution over compromise.

“Postponement was the right call. When human lives are involved, every variable must be triple-checked,” said ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan in an earlier statement.

The recent coordination between ISRO, Axiom and SpaceX confirmed that the Falcon 9 rocket is now launch-ready. The liquid oxygen leak has been successfully resolved, and preparations are underway for a new liftoff window.

While Axiom, NASA, and SpaceX have not officially announced June 19, ISRO has said the target date stands unless there is another last-minute development.

Also known as Ax-04 or informally as Mission Akash Ganga, Axiom’s fourth mission is a important step for India. The country has invested Rs 550 crore to secure a seat for Group Captain Shukla, who would become the second Indian astronaut in history to go to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

The all-international crew includes seasoned astronaut Dr. Peggy Whitson – who holds the American record for most cumulative days in space – as mission commander. Joining her are mission specialists from Poland and Hungary.

Shukla, who serves as the pilot, will contribute to scientific experiments as well as participate in an educational outreach initiative – connecting with people back on Earth from orbit.

During their time at the ISS, the crew is expected to carry out over 60 scientific experiments, including seven designed by Indian researchers. These projects span areas like space medicine, microgravity materials and life-support systems.

Group Captain Shukla is currently in quarantine, healthy and ready for what could be the defining journey of his life.

This mission, in many ways, represents something bigger than just one astronaut’s voyage. It is a reflection of India’s emerging role in commercial human spaceflight and Axiom Space’s commitment to making space more accessible, one launch at a time.