All-India Chemist strike on May 20: Trouble for patients? Check what is open, what is closed

Patients across India are facing uncertainty over access to medicines after the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, May 20.

The protest, supported by lakhs of chemists and druggists, has been launched against online medicine sales and heavy discounting by e-pharmacy platforms. However, despite the nationwide call, the impact of the bandh is expected to differ across cities, with several pharmacy associations already announcing that they will not participate in the strike.

Know about the May 20 Chemist strike

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The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which represents chemists, pharmacists, and drug distributors across India, has called for a one-day nationwide shutdown of medical store and wholesale medicine supply chains on May 20.

The organisation claims that unregulated online medicine sales are severely affecting small chemists and could pose risks to public health.

At the heart of the protest are two government notifications - GSR 220(E) and GSR 817(E). According to the AIOCD, these rules created loopholes that enabled e-pharmacy platforms to operate without a clear and comprehensive legal framework.

The organisation has also raised objection over steep discounts offered by major e-pharmacy platforms, arguing that small neighbourhood chemists are unable to compete with price cuts ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.

Also Read | Chemists across country observe day-long strike to protest Centre's move to regularise e-pharmacies

Check if all medicine shops remain closed on May 20

The strike might impact retail pharmacies, wholsale distributors and independent chemist shops in various cities, however the complete nationwide shutdown seems unlikely.

According to NDTV, citing government sources, at least 12 States and Union Territories, includig Maharshtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka have distacnced themseleves from the strike.

In addition, participation among smaller independent pharmacies will be significant.

Consumers are advised to be ready for possible partial disruptions instead of expecting normal operations throughout the day.

What will likely remain open and closed?

All pharmacy chains and hospital pharmacy stores, Jan Aushadhi stores, AMRIT Pharmacy stores will remain open tomorrow, in addition to the many state and chemist associations who have already pulled out from the strike, news agency ANI reported, citing Sources.

The extent of disruption is expected to vary depending on local participation in the strike. Standalone neighbourhood chemist shops, wholesale medicine distributors, local drug supply chains, and private pharmacy counters operating in markets and clinics may witness temporary disruptions.

Also Read | Delhi chemists join nationwide protest against e-pharmacies