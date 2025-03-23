Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2876262https://zeenews.india.com/india/all-india-muslim-personal-law-board-announces-nationwide-movement-against-waqf-amendment-bill-2876262.html
NewsIndia
WAQF BILL

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Announces Nationwide Movement Against Waqf Amendment Bill

AIMPLB announced a nationwide movement against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Announces Nationwide Movement Against Waqf Amendment Bill Representative Image (ANI)

After the 17 March protest in Delhi, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide movement against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

A statement released by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the (AIMPLB) said, " Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK