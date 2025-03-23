All India Muslim Personal Law Board Announces Nationwide Movement Against Waqf Amendment Bill
AIMPLB announced a nationwide movement against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.
After the 17 March protest in Delhi, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide movement against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.
A statement released by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the (AIMPLB) said, " Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.
