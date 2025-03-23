All India Muslim Personal Law Board Announces Nationwide Movement Against Waqf Amendment Bill

After the 17 March protest in Delhi, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide movement against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

A statement released by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the (AIMPLB) said, " Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.