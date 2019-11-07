All mentioning before Court 2, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi five 'working days' ahead of his retirement

NEW DELHI: With just five working days left for him before his retirement on November 17, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday directed the lawyers to mention all urgent matters for an early hearing to his successor Justice SA Bobde.

The CJI today declined to entertain mentioning at 10.30 am and directed lawyers to mention all matters before Court 2, where CJI-designate Justice SA Bobde heads the Bench.

"All mentioning in the second court", he said in his order.

Justice Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will demit the office on November 17.

He has only five working days left.

He has at least five important judgments to deliver before retirement, including those in the Ayodhya case, and in the Rafale and Sabarimala Review Petitions.

Days ahead of demitting his office, CJI Gogoi had sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice S A Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

The CJI followed the tradition of going by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judger after him as his successor.