Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987860https://zeenews.india.com/india/all-mlas-are-with-me-shivakumar-s-first-big-response-as-november-revolution-talk-grows-2987860.html
NewsIndia
DK SHIVAKUMAR

'All MLAs Are With Me': Shivakumar’s First Big Response As ‘November Revolution’ Talk Grows

In a pointed message on X, Shivakumar stressed that a group of Congress MLAs travelling to Delhi had gone only to meet the party leadership ahead of an expected Cabinet reshuffle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'All MLAs Are With Me': Shivakumar’s First Big Response As ‘November Revolution’ Talk GrowsPhoto Credit: ANI

Breaking his silence on speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar firmly rejected talk of factionalism and reiterated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would serve out his full five-year term. In a pointed message on X, Shivakumar stressed that a group of Congress MLAs travelling to Delhi had gone only to meet the party leadership ahead of an expected Cabinet reshuffle.

"All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. Both the Chief Minister and I have time and again said we abide by the high command," he wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rumours of a power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have surfaced repeatedly since the Congress formed government in 2023, despite their public show of unity. Speculation intensified earlier this week after MLAs aligned with Shivakumar headed to Delhi, with some dubbing it a “November revolution”. The timing coincided with Siddaramaiah completing two-and-a-half years in office, prompting renewed whispers of a possible change of guard.

Shivakumar, however, dismissed such chatter, saying MLAs naturally meet senior leaders when ministerial opportunities may arise.

"The Chief Minister decided to reshuffle the Cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi. It is their right. We can’t stop them," he said, noting his own reputation as a party troubleshooter.

He further underlined his support for Siddaramaiah, "The Chief Minister has said that he will complete five years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him."

The Congress has also clarified that no power-sharing arrangement, under which Shivakumar would take over after 2.5 years, was ever agreed upon between the two leaders.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Su-30 MKI
India Fast-Tracks Su-30MKI Deal With Armenia As Pak Sells JF-17s To Azerbaijan
modern Indian desserts
Modern Indian Desserts That Blend Tradition and Trend
global breakfast India
Global Breakfasts to Start Your Day Right
West Bengal
As Bangladeshis Flee West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC Against SIR
Delhi Trade Fair 2025
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings & More Details
Tejas fighter jet
India's Tejas Fighter Gets Powerful New Radar, Giving Edge Over China
Viral video
Viral Video: Pregnant Pup’s Grand Baby Shower Is Winning Hearts Online | Watch
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 21-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-28 Lucky Draw Shortly
Technology
1 In 5 iPhones Made Globally In FY25 Came Out Of India Amid Record Sales
Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast And Its Turkey, Pakistan & Syria Connection: New Concern For India