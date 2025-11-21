'All MLAs Are With Me': Shivakumar’s First Big Response As ‘November Revolution’ Talk Grows

Breaking his silence on speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar firmly rejected talk of factionalism and reiterated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would serve out his full five-year term. In a pointed message on X, Shivakumar stressed that a group of Congress MLAs travelling to Delhi had gone only to meet the party leadership ahead of an expected Cabinet reshuffle.

"All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. Both the Chief Minister and I have time and again said we abide by the high command," he wrote.

All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood.



The CM decided to reshuffle the cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi.

It is their right. We can’t stop them and say no.



The CM has said that… pic.twitter.com/XSZ1ZiqXC8 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 21, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rumours of a power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have surfaced repeatedly since the Congress formed government in 2023, despite their public show of unity. Speculation intensified earlier this week after MLAs aligned with Shivakumar headed to Delhi, with some dubbing it a “November revolution”. The timing coincided with Siddaramaiah completing two-and-a-half years in office, prompting renewed whispers of a possible change of guard.

Shivakumar, however, dismissed such chatter, saying MLAs naturally meet senior leaders when ministerial opportunities may arise.

"The Chief Minister decided to reshuffle the Cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi. It is their right. We can’t stop them," he said, noting his own reputation as a party troubleshooter.

He further underlined his support for Siddaramaiah, "The Chief Minister has said that he will complete five years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him."

The Congress has also clarified that no power-sharing arrangement, under which Shivakumar would take over after 2.5 years, was ever agreed upon between the two leaders.