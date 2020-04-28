All officers functional and working from home, operations will resume after 48 hours: NITI Aayog after staffer tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Hours after a NITI Aayog director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, the government think tank stated on Tuesday evening that all its officers were functional, available, and currently working from home. It added that as per the protocol of the Union Ministry of Health, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, it said, "All officers of NITI Aayog are functional, available and currently working from home. As per the protocol of the Ministry of Health, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours."

The NITI Aayog building in the national capital was sealed for 48 hours on Tuesday after the officer, working at NITI Bhawan, got his report at 9 am. He informed the authorities said Alok Kumar, an adviser at NITI Aayog. He had further said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.

"We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.

The NITI Aayog took to Twitter and informed that its building is undergoing disinfection and sanitisation after an official tested COVID-19 positive.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that “no fresh case of coronavirus infection was reported in 80 districts in the last 7 days.” During an interaction via video conferencing, the Health Minister said, “In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case for the last 21 days. 17 districts have not reported a case for the last 28 days.’’

Dr Harsh Vardhan further stated that the coronavirus doubling rate has also come down in the past week.“For the last 14 days, our doubling rate is 8.7, while for the last 7 days, it is 10.2 days. In the last 3 days, it is 10.9 days roughly,’’ The Union Health Minister said. He made this remark while interacting with the autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, through video conferencing.

Union Health Minister also later reviewed the current status of COVID-19 surveillance in Delhi with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, and other top officials of concerned departments through video conferencing.