‘All Options Open’: Tej Pratap Yadav Drops Big Hint On Post-Poll Plans, Distances Himself From RJD

Once the heir to a powerful political legacy, Tej Pratap Yadav now calls the people of Mahua his only family. As he charts his own course in Bihar politics, the former RJD leader has declared that “all options are open” after the election, a remark seen as a veiled message amid deep family and political divides.

According to an NDTV report, speaking to reporters, Tej Pratap said, “Options are open. There are thousands of options... After victory, all options are open.” When asked about possible alliances following the election, he refused to give a direct response but hinted at a willingness to explore new political alignments.

Describing the people of Mahua, his constituency, as his “only family”, he added, “I have not done any wrong to anyone. Whoever the opponent is, the people of Mahua want jobs, and people choose employment.”

Tej Pratap, who was disowned by his family and expelled from the RJD in May after details of his 12-year relationship surfaced on Facebook, a post he later claimed was hacked, subsequently launched his own political outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).

Under the blackboard symbol, the JJD has fielded 22 candidates in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, including one from Raghopur, the family’s political stronghold.

When asked whether the Mahua contest was personal or political, Tej Pratap replied, “We do not fight with anyone. We do not fight with anyone who is a devotee of Krishna or Mahadev. This is not in our nature.”

Tej Pratap, once a prominent RJD face, has often drawn upon spiritual and mythological references. After forming his new party, he had quoted Lord Krishna from the Mahabharat, saying, “This is a battleground. There is no brother, no nephew, only the enemy.” At the time, he had also declared that he would “choose death over returning to the RJD.”

Addressing questions about his strained family ties, Tej Pratap remarked, “You asked a question that the family has disowned me. My family is right here, the people of Mahua. Whatever we do, we do it from the heart, not for any leader.”

Relations between Tej Pratap and his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, have remained tense. The brothers recently crossed paths at Patna airport but reportedly did not exchange a word.

Their mother, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has, however, extended her blessings to both sons ahead of the state elections, urging them to perform their best in their respective political journeys.