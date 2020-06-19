All-party meet on India-China faceoff: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi say we are kept in the dark, says sources

New Delhi: In the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 19), most leaders expressed their confidence in the steps taken by the central government to handle the situation, according to sources.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar stressed that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and we need to respect such sensitive matters.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, however, said that all-party meeting should have been convened much earlier. She said that even at this late stage parties are kept in the dark and raised specific questions.

She asked, on "which date did Chinese troops intrude. When did the government find out about the transgressions," adding "Did the government not get satellite pictures? Did intelligence agencies failed to report unusual activity?"

Other parties' reactions are given below, according to sources.

-Left parties refused to condemn China. They harped on Panchsheel and blames the United States.

- D Raja of CPI spoke that we need to resist US efforts to drag us into their alliance and Sitaram Yechuri stressed on principles of Panchsheel

-Northeast parties firmly stood with PM Modi and warned against Chinese designs.

-Prem Singh Tamang of SKM said "We have full faith in the PM. In the past too, when it comes to national security, PM has taken landmark decisions."

- K Chandrashekhar Rao (TRS) said that PM’s clarity on Kashmir has irked China. PM’s emphasis on Kashmir’s development has also angered China while stressing that the PM’s call of AatmaNirbhar Bharat has rattled China.

- Pinaki Mishra of BJD said, "We stand with the government fully and unconditionally."

- BSP chief Mayawati appreciated the detailed presentation by EAM. She stressed on taking appropriate measures on trade and investment front to counter China. She also said this is not the time for politics and firmly stood by PM Modi on whatever decisions he takes.

- MK Stalin of DMK said, "We are united when it comes to patriotism." Welcoming the recent statements of PM Modi on the China issue, he said "Efforts should also have been made to talk politically. We failed to use all such avenues and the result was the loss of lives."