All-party meeting begins ahead of Parliament's winter session, Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut present

NEW DELHI: The all-party meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi commenced on Sunday, a day ahead of the Parliament's winter session that begins from Monday.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal are among those attending the meeting at the Parliament Library Building.

Opposition leaders such as TDP's Jaydev Galla, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satish Mishra of BSP are also participating in the meeting.

Delhi: All party meeting called by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, ahead of winter session of Parliament, is underway at the Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/Fab49ytoQv — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

TMC lawmakers Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, LJP lawmaker Chirag Paswan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, AIADMK's Navneet Krishnan and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) are also present in the meeting.

Other leaders including MDMK's Vaiko, TK Rangarajan of CPM, TR Balu of DMK, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy, Manoj Jha of RJD and Ram Gopal Yadav of SP are among those present in the meet.

Importantly, Shiv Sena, which has recently parted ways with its longtime NDA ally BJP, has sent its MP Vinayak Raut to attend the meeting.

The Maharashtra-based party, which walked out of the BJP-led NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, has announced that it will not attend the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance later today.

"I have learnt that the meeting (of NDA constituents) is being held on November 17. We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the developments in Maharashtra...our minister resigning from the central government," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said on Saturday.

Raut made the announcement after meeting his party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena MPs will sit in the opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said late on Saturday.

The government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern.

On Saturday, an all-party meet was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session in an effort to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

The Parliament session will continue till December 13.