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  • /All pilots may face mandatory dope test every year: Government's plan after Air India incident

All pilots may face mandatory dope test every year: Government's plan after Air India incident

Since the expanded screening began, several more pilots have reportedly returned non-negative results in preliminary tests, further fuelling concerns about the scale of the issue within the airline's pilot workforce.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
All pilots may face mandatory dope test every year: Government's plan after Air India incident

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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All pilots may face mandatory dope test every year: Government's plan after Air India incident
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