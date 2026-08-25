The government is considering a major overhaul of drug-testing rules for airline pilots across the country, with discussions underway on making dope tests mandatory for every pilot at least once a year.
The move comes weeks after a serious mid-air incident involving an Air India flight put the spotlight on substance abuse among flight crew.
According to sources, deliberations are currently on between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other stakeholders on the feasibility of subjecting all pilots, across all airlines, to a mandatory dope test once every year. Officials are also weighing the operational impact such a move could have on airlines, given the scale of testing this would involve.
Under the existing framework, airlines are only required to randomly test at least 10 per cent of their flight crew for psychoactive substances each year.
If the new proposal goes through, it would significantly widen the scope of testing, making annual screening compulsory for the entire pilot workforce rather than a random sample.
The push for stricter testing follows a frightening mid-air incident involving Air India flight AI2379, which was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude mid-flight after what was later linked to a hydraulic failure, injuring at least 17 people onboard. Some reports put the number of injured passengers as high as 24.
The flight eventually landed safely in Delhi. Air India had initially described the episode as a "brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude."
However, the situation took a serious turn when the pilot-in-command was reported to have tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test. Investigators are learnt to be examining the captain's conduct during the flight, after cabin crew reportedly filed a complaint with the airline alleging that the pilot was not in complete control of himself during the incident.
In the aftermath of the incident, Air India ordered mandatory psychoactive-substance testing for all its pilots, including those flying for its budget arm, Air India Express. An internal memo circulated within the airline stated that the company had "decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," with testing made compulsory with immediate effect.
Since the expanded screening began, several more pilots have reportedly returned non-negative results in preliminary tests, further fuelling concerns about the scale of the issue within the airline's pilot workforce.
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation is also learnt to have summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson over the incident, seeking accountability from the airline's leadership.
Following the incident and the subsequent testing crackdown, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) wrote to the DGCA, urging the regulator to consider oral-fluid drug testing as a complementary method alongside the existing urine-based testing system currently in use.
The federation's suggestion is aimed at making the testing process more efficient and potentially more accurate in detecting recent substance use.
This latest controversy adds to a string of setbacks for Air India in recent times.
The airline's reputation had already taken a severe hit in June 2025, when its London-bound Flight 171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the 242 people onboard, along with 19 people on the ground — one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history.
Amid efforts to overhaul its operations and safety practices, Air India had also recently appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new chief executive.
With deliberations between the DGCA and industry stakeholders still ongoing, it remains to be seen whether the proposal for annual mandatory dope tests for all pilots will be formally adopted as policy. If implemented, it would mark one of the most significant changes to India's pilot drug-testing regime in years, moving the country from a random-sampling model to a universal annual screening requirement across the aviation sector.
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