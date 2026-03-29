'All policies of LDF, UDF only for vote bank politics': PM Modi in his 1st election rally in Kerala

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, at his first BJP-NDA rally in the state, sharply criticised Kerala's leading political parties, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of fostering “selfish politics” and corruption.

Addressing a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi attacked the alliances, saying that while one is corrupt, the other is “mega corrupt.”

"Keralam has been trapped for decades between the two masks of selfish politics. On one side, LDF, on the other UDF, on one side Communists, on the other Congress, one corrupt, the other mega-corrupt, one communal, the other mega-communal," he said.

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The Prime Minister accused both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliances for putting vote-bank politics over the state's development.

"All policies of LDF and UDF are only for votebank politics. They have no concern for Keralam's development," he alleged adding that the people of Keralam are no longer convinced by the empty promises of the LDF and the UDF. "Only the BJP-NDA can fulfil people's aspirations and ensure development," he said.

He personally pledged that a BJP-NDA government would rapidly transform the state into a “developed Keralam” (Viksit Keralam).

"Now I assure you that the BJP-NDA government forming here will rapidly develop Keralam, will build a developed Keralam. this is Modi's guarantee."

PM Modi also observed that the state now feels different, attributing it to growing confidence in the NDA alliance.



"I see a different atmosphere in Keralam this time. Keralam is sending a message of change. The growing popularity of the NDA, the growing trust of the people in the BJP, your enthusiasm and support today, and your presence in such large numbers. Palakkad, all this shows that Keralam's mood has become a movement," he said, saying that such a large gathering shows that Kerala's youth, women and farmers have put their trust in the BJP and NDA.

Prime Minister Modi credited the "change" to the hard work of the state’s party workers and the "blessings of the people."

"So many of our workers have lost their lives due to political violence here. Today, in my first election rally in Keralam, I pay my respectful tribute to all those workers from this platform," he said.

This rally takes place ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, scheduled in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting set for May 4.

The Palakkad region comprises 12 assembly constituencies: Palakkad, Malampuzha, Tarur, Chittur, Nemmara, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Pattambi, Kongad, Mannarkkad, Thrithala, and Alathur.

The current assembly’s term will end on May 23. Polling will be conducted under strict Election Commission of India guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect in all election-bound areas after the poll schedule was announced.

Kerala has historically alternated between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) every five years since 1982. This pattern was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, secured a consecutive second term.

In this election, the Congress-led UDF aims to dethrone the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF and take control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF has been in power in the state for nearly a decade, with approximately 2.7 crore voters expected to cast their ballots.

With the inputs from agency...