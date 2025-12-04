All-Powerful General, Weak Civilian State: What Pakistan’s New Power Equation Means For India

Pakistan’s political system has entered a new and uncertain phase, with the army tightening its grip on power. For India, this could mean a rise in terror attacks and greater instability along the border.

In recent weeks, Pakistan pushed through the 27th Constitutional Amendment, a move widely described as a “constitutional coup”. The amendment gives Army Chief General Asim Munir unprecedented powers, protection from prosecution, a lifetime appointment, and greater influence over the judiciary. Many experts say this effectively makes him the most powerful man in the country.

At the same time, political repression has intensified. Imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, whose party PTI performed strongly in the 2024 elections despite multiple hurdles, has been kept in solitary confinement. His family and party leaders have repeatedly been denied access. When rumours about his death spread online, his supporters poured onto the streets. Only then was his sister finally allowed to meet him to confirm he was alive.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan’s political class is also facing criticism for allowing the military to dominate. Over the years, leaders across parties, from Nawaz Sharif to Imran Khan, have relied on the army’s support to win power. This dependence has weakened democratic institutions, leaving the army as the ultimate decision-maker.

Despite Munir’s rising global profile, including high-level meetings in Washington and even a symbolic Nobel Peace Prize nomination, Pakistan remains deeply unstable. The border with Afghanistan continues to see tensions, especially over the unresolved Durand Line dispute. Insurgencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are far from over. The economy remains fragile, burdened by the demands of a security-driven state.

Analysts say that instead of strengthening democracy and political negotiations, the military is relying on force to manage internal dissent. This could worsen Pakistan’s domestic challenges and may have direct consequences for India.

A more militarised Pakistan, experts warn, often means heightened cross-border tensions and an increased risk of terrorist incidents. India will likely need to prepare for a more unpredictable neighbour as the Pakistani army tightens its hold on power.