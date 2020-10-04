All schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31, says Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi and other parts of the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday (October 4) announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed for students till October 31, 2020.

By making the announcement, Sisodia put to rest the speculations of parents and students who wondered if there was to be a partial reopening of schools in Delhi, as allowed in Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued recently by Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sisodia said that Delhi goveement will soon issue a detailed order in this regard.

It is to be noted that Delhi has reported 3,037, 2,920 and 2,258 coronavirus cases on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively. Overall, Delhi has reported 287,930 COVID-19 cases and 5,472 fatalities.

The Delhi government made the announcement just a day after the Union Ministry of Education on Saturday (October 3) released guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges during Unlock 5.0. The latest guidelines released by the Centre said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions can also open outside containment zones after October 15. But the Ministry of Education has left the decision on reopening educational institutions in the hands of states/UTs.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed 65 lakh mark on Sunday (October 4, 2020) with more than 75,000 cases recorded in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 65,49,374 with 75,829 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll in India stands at 1,01,782 with 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.