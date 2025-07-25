'All Show, No Substance': Rahul Gandhi Dismisses PM Modi As 'Not A Big Problem'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not a big problem". Speaking at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBC at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, he added that the PM is 'all show, and no substance'.

In his address, the Congress leader also admitted that not conducting a caste census during the UPA government was a mistake.

"Narender Modi is not a big problem," the LoP stated.

"It's all show, and no substance, I am telling you. You guys have not met him, but I have met him," he added.

Gandhi further added that he had failed to understand the issues of the OBC community earlier, unlike those of Dalits, tribals, and women, where he claimed the Congress had done commendable work.

"I think about my work, where I did well and where I fell short, and I see two to three things. Land Acquisition Bill, MNREGA, Right to Food, Tribal Bill, and Niyamgiri struggle, all these things I did well. As far as the issues of tribals, Dalits, and women are concerned, I should get good marks there. I did good work," he elaborated.

"One shortcoming remained in the Congress Party and my work: I didn't protect the OBC community the way I should have. The reason is that I didn't deeply understand the OBC issues at that time. Ten to fifteen years ago, I understood the difficulties faced by Dalits. Their issues are visible, they are easily understood, but the problems of OBCs remain hidden. If I had known about your issues and problems at that time, I would have conducted a caste-based census right then. That was my mistake, which I am going to correct," he said.

The Congress MP added that Dalits, backwards classes, tribals, and minorities make up 90 percent of the country's population, yet remain excluded from key decision-making processes, including the Union Budget.

"When the halwa was being distributed after the budget was prepared, there was no one from this 90 percent population present. The 90 percent population of the country is the productive force. You are the ones making the halwa, but they are the ones eating it. We are not saying that they shouldn't eat the halwa, but at the very least, you should get some too," he continued.

He also stated that he is fully committed to conducting a caste-based census.

(with ANI inputs)