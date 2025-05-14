'All Strikes Were Executed Without Loss Of Indian Assets': Govt On Operation Sindoor

India has released fresh details of Operation Sindoor, where it shared key aspects of its Operation Sindoor while dismissing Pakistani propaganda. Following India's precision strikes on terror camps on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of 07-08 May in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. However, these were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems. But Pakistan went on to claim that it had downed five Indian fighter jets while destroying the S-400 located at the Adampur airbase.

However, now the government of India has dismissed all of those claims while maintaining that Indian forces suffered no lossed. "All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated," said the government in a fresh report.

India’s Air Defence Systems, combining assets from the Army, Navy, and primarily the Air Force, performed with exceptional synergy, said the government. These systems created an impenetrable wall, foiling multiple attempts by Pakistan to retaliate.

India's offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases- Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, each finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems.