NewsIndia
DELHI BLAST

‘All Those Responsible Will Be Brought To Justice’: PM Modi’s Stern Warning In Bhutan On Delhi Blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a strong message on the Delhi blast, assuring that those behind the attack will face consequences. During his visit to Bhutan, Modi said he arrived in Bhutan with “a heavy heart” following the tragic explosion in Delhi that claimed several lives, adding that the entire nation stands with the victims’ families. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘All Those Responsible Will Be Brought To Justice’: PM Modi’s Stern Warning In Bhutan On Delhi BlastImage: ANI

