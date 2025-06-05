All Tourist Destinations In Sikkim, Except Lachen And Lachung, Open: State Tourism Department

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, has confirmed that, except for Lachen and Lachung in Chungthang Sub-Division of Mangan district, all other tourist destinations across the state remain open and safe for visitors.

Speaking to the media, Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao clarified that permits to Lachen and Lachung are currently suspended due to road damage caused by recent landslides. However, he emphasised that Sikkim offers over 200 tourist destinations, with only around 25-30 of them located in the affected Mangan district. The remaining destinations across Sikkim's other five districts are fully accessible and continue to receive many visitors.

Despite the temporary restrictions, the state has not witnessed any decline in tourist footfall. Many tourists who had initially planned to visit Gurudongmar Lake or Yumthang Valley have now diverted their trips to destinations like Yuksom, Kecheopalri Lake, and Pelling in the west, which remain unaffected and equally attractive.

Rao also highlighted the state's ongoing evacuation efforts, mentioning that around 65 tourists were successfully airlifted from Lachen with the help of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. Approximately 63 more are expected to be rescued by tomorrow, ensuring full evacuation from the affected region.

The tourism department reassures all stakeholders and visitors that tourist safety and comfort remain a top priority. "Only a small portion of North Sikkim is affected. The rest of the state is safe and welcoming," Rao stressed, urging tourists not to cancel their travel plans and to continue visiting Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of stranded tourists from Chaten has begun today at Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

According to a release, the two MI 17 helicopters have successfully completed its first evacuation operation, transporting 39 evacuees from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport. Additionally, four passengers were safely evacuated using the Cheetah Helicopter.

In order to provide convenience to the tourists to commute to Siliguri, the Government of Sikkim has further arranged SNT buses for their ease.