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Allahabad HC asks UP DGP to make audio-video recording of witness statements mandatory

Investigating officers were also asked to make efforts to record statements of independent witnesses wherever available, as their accounts could help establish the circumstances surrounding an offence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Allahabad HC asks UP DGP to make audio-video recording of witness statements mandatory
Image Credit: IANS

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Allahabad HC asks UP DGP to make audio-video recording of witness statements mandatory
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