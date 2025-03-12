Advertisement
Allahabad HC Directs ASI To Complete Whitewashing Of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid Within One Week & Install Lights

After hearing counsels for the parties, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal also directed the ASI to install lights on the outer portion of the mosque.

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
Photo Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district within one week.

After hearing counsels for the parties, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal also directed the ASI to install lights on the outer portion of the mosque.

Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad HC had directed the counsel appearing for the ASI to come up with specific averments as to what prejudice whitewashing the outer walls of the mosque caused.

SFA Naqvi, counsel for the masjid committee, had submitted that “ASI till date, has not disclosed in its affidavit that it is denying the whitewashing, extra lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure.”

He had also placed reliance upon the coloured photographs of the exterior portion of the disputed site showing the need of whitewashing

