Allahabad HC stays arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case
SHANKARACHARYA AVIMUKTESHWARANANDA

Allahabad HC stays arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case

The seer has rejected the allegations, describing the case as “false” and an attempt to tarnish his reputation. He stated that neither he nor his gurukul had any links with the complainants.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Allahabad HC stays arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case Image Credit: IANS

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a sexual harassment case. Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha has reserved the decision on anticipatory bail.

The court made two key observations: the arrest will not take place until a decision is reached, and the Shankaracharya must cooperate with the investigation. 

The court has provided him a interim protection against any coercive action until the next hearing. A case was registered against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint alleging sexual abuse.

Previously, he expressed willingness to undergo a narco analysis test to help establish the truth, saying that any method available to uncover the facts should be used. He also challenged claims based on medical examination reports, noting that reports conducted several days later could not prove his involvement.


He added that even if any misconduct had occurred, it would not necessarily implicate him. The seer further claimed that the children were residing with the complainant, identified as Ashutosh Brahmachari alias Pandey, and questioned why they were not placed in a juvenile home. 

Citing media reports that the children were kept at a hotel in Hardoi, he alleged they were denied access to journalists and accused the police of protecting the complainant.

