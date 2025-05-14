Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Rahul Gandhi On Dual Citizenship

In a big relief to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against him alleging dual citizenship.

The Lucknow bench of the High Court has dismissed the PIL. The petitioner, S. Vignesh Shishir, had previously filed a similar PIL on the same issue, which was dismissed by the court on May 5, allowing the petitioner to explore legal options.

The current PIL against Gandhi was pending registration and was taken up for hearing today. The petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court last week on Thursday.

The petition also demanded a ban on the foreign travel of the former Congress chief until a decision is reached on the matter. The petition was submitted through the court registry.

This is not the first time Shishir has approached the court regarding Gandhi's citizenship. Previously, a petition filed by him was disposed of on May 5 by a bench comprising Justice A R Masoodi and Justice Rajiv Singh.

In that order, the court noted that the petitioner had already submitted a representation to the central government regarding the cancellation of Gandhi's citizenship. The court directed that the competent authority examine the representation in accordance with the law.

The current petition reiterates the demand for cancellation of citizenship and adds the request for a travel ban. The outcome of this new petition will depend on the registry's clearance and the subsequent court hearings.

