Allahabad High Court Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In Sikh Remark Case
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a revision petition filed by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, challenging an earlier order of the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi. The case pertains to a statement made by Gandhi regarding Sikhs in the United States. The petition against him had been accepted by the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi, prompting him to approach the High Court.
With the High Court rejecting his plea, the case will now proceed before the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi for further hearing.
