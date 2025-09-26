Allahabad High Court Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In Sikh Remark Case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a revision petition filed by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, challenging an earlier order of the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi. The case pertains to a statement made by Gandhi regarding Sikhs in the United States. The petition against him had been accepted by the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi, prompting him to approach the High Court.

With the High Court rejecting his plea, the case will now proceed before the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi for further hearing.

