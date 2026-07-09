/Allahabad High Court orders minor mother to stay in government shelter home; says law can’t prevent intimacy with husband

The Allahabad High Court has issued a series of landmark rulings throughout 2025 and 2026, establishing a stringent legal precedent regarding the marriage and cohabitation of minors. The court has unequivocally stated that neither personal law nor the claim of a consensual marriage can be used as a defence when a minor is involved. The court noted that the law cannot prevent intimacy between husband and wife if the woman is a minor.
In a significant case involving a 17-year-old girl who married an adult male in July 2025 and subsequently gave birth, a bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Sanjeev Kumar delivered a firm ruling saying that if the couple lives together at present, it would land the husband in the POCSO case.
* Custodial Order: The court ordered the minor mother to be placed in a government shelter home until she attains the age of 18 (October 2026).
* No Immunity for Husbands: The court held that allowing a minor to reside with an adult husband would render the husband liable under the POCSO Act.
* Legal Reasoning: Citing Section 63(vi) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the court clarified that any sexual act with a person under 18—regardless of consent—is classified as rape. The court emphasized that the law cannot guarantee that cohabitation will not lead to physical relations, thus making the arrangement legally untenable.
Addressing cases involving practices like Halala, where minors (aged 15-16) were subjected to sexual exploitation under the guise of religious or personal law, the High Court was categorical about criminal liability.
* Dismissal of Customary Defence: The court ruled that defendants cannot evade criminal liability by citing Nikah (marriage) or personal law customs.
* Strict Application: The POCSO Act applies in full force if sexual relations are established with a minor, regardless of the cultural or religious context invoked.
While the court has maintained a strict stance on the protection of minors, it has also acknowledged the need for discretion in specific circumstances. In instances from June 2025 and April 2026, the Allahabad High Court quashed POCSO proceedings or stayed arrests in cases involving teenage couples.
These exceptions were primarily applied when:
* The girl had already attained the age of majority by the time of the court hearing.
* There was a lack of medical evidence to substantiate sexual assault allegations.
The court noted that the intent of the POCSO Act is not to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between genuine teenagers, provided they do not violate the statutory age of consent and protection.
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