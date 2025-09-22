Allahabad High Court Rejects Neha Singh Rathore’s Plea To Withdraw FIR Over Social Media Posts Criticising PM Modi

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Bhojpuri singer and activist Neha Singh Rathore seeking withdrawal of an FIR lodged against her over her social media posts criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Hindu-Muslim politics.

A Division Bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi delivered the judgment on September 19, directing Singer Neha to cooperate with the police investigation. She has been ordered to appear before the investigating officer on September 26 at 11 AM.

The Court’s Statement

“The petitioner is directed to participate in the investigation, which is pending pursuant to the impugned FIR, and she shall appear before the Investigating Officer on 26.09.2025 at 11.00 a.m. sharp to cooperate in the investigation and shall further cooperate in the investigation till filing of police report," the court ordered.

The bench said the allegations against Neha clearly showed a possible offence, so a police investigation was necessary. It also pointed out that the timing of her posts was important since they were made right after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Her Posts Carried Political and Religious Angle

According to the FIR, filed by Hazratganj police in Lucknow in April, Neha had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Prime Minister had come to Bihar to threaten Pakistan in order to secure votes in the name of nationalism. In another post, she alleged that rather than pursuing terrorists or admitting mistakes, the BJP sought to push the country towards war.

Her posts further stated that, “In the Bihar elections, they can either get votes in the name of Hindu-Muslim or India-Pakistan, there is no third option and these people will choose those two options,” she wrote.

Neha’s counsel argued before the court that she was exercising her fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and there shouldn’t be any kind of violation of such fundamental rights. Advocate Kamal Kishore Sharma appeared on behalf of Neha in the case.

However, the court rejected this argument. It stated that Neha had named the Prime Minister “in a derogatory and disrespectful manner” and accused the BJP of sacrificing soldiers’ lives by pushing the country towards war with Pakistan for political gain. The bench noted that her posts involved a religious angle and Bihar election context. Also the court dismissed her petition and directed her to cooperate in the ongoing probe.