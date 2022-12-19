Allahabad University: MAJOR VIOLELCE between students, security staff, vehicles set on fire

Incidents of major violence have been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad University after an tussle between the students and security forces. The student leaders at the university have accused the security staff of assault and manhandelling.

A large number of Police was deployed at the spot after seeing the increase in chaos. The news of firing and arson has also been reported during the clash.

According to information, the students and guards got involved in fierce stone pelting when the during the protests for the restoration of the student union in the university. During the ruckus between the two groups, the campus was ransacked and several vehicles were set on fire, while glasses of the vehicles present in the campus were also broken.

The dispute broke out when the students tried to open the locks of the student union building of the university on a holiday. The guards present there tried to stop them but they had a disagreement, which turned into a fight in no time.

For the time being, police has managed to pacified the students. According to the information, Prayagraj's Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma has also reached the spot.

