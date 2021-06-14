'Allegations are misleading, motivated by political hatred': Ram Janmbhoomi Trust's Champat Rai on corruption charges in land purchase

Ayodhya: Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has refuted the allegation of fraud by Opposition parties in purchasing land worth at an inflated price for the Ram temple premises. He also termed the charges as "misleading and motivated by political hatred".

Releasing a statement, Champat Rai said, "Allegations (of fraud) are misleading & motivated by political hatred. All lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market price."

Rai replied to the Oppositions` allegations and said, "After the Supreme Court`s decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station. The land that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far has been bought at a price much less than the open market price."

Rai further said that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent adding "After taking consent, the consent form is signed. All types of court fees and stamp papers are being purchased online. The purchase of land is being done on the basis of the consent letter, accordingly, the entire value is transferred online to the seller`s account."

According to Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary, "Some political leaders are misleading people. It is meant to mislead society, the people concerned are political and hence motivated by political hatred."

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan Pandey made corruption allegations against Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Pandey alleged, "The Trust purchased a piece of land, which had been bought in Rs 2 crores just 10 minutes before, in Rs 18.5 crores on March 18," adding that the Trust member, Anil Mishra, and Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay are witnesses in both the sale agreements.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, also made similar allegations. Attaching several documents with the Tweet, Singh said, "Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth Rs 2 crores at 7:10 pm. At 7:15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for Rs 18.5 crores."

Singh further added that no one can imagine that there will be corruption in the name of Lord Ram, but "these documents show that crores of rupees have been embezzled."

The Ram temple in Ayodhya has been an emotive issue in Uttar Pradesh's politics, and ahead of the state Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in early 2022, the current issue in the hands of opposition parties is likely to create discomfiture for the ruling party BJP.

